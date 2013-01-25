News & Videos
Blogs & Tips
Shopping For A Desktop Computer? Try These Tips And Tricks First!
Buying a new desktop is a sizable investment. It isn’t cheap, which makes it very important for you to find the right one. If you buy below a budget model, you will be disappointed. Use these tips to get the best computer you are shopping for a new desktop computer.
You should have a good anti-virus program installed on your computer. You could get a virus has infiltrated your computer without it.This software can take fragile personal information and cause your computer’s performance to suffer. There are numerous programs that can scan and fix your desktop.
Look around for great deals on desktop computers. Many people decide to purchase a laptop and laptops these days so they’ll be getting rid of their desktop at a very reasonable price. Most of these desktops are in great shape; however, but before completing the purchase you should inspect it thoroughly.
If you desktop is slow you can start by doing a boot check. Run the “ms config” program from your start menu. This will tell you which programs that are set to start up. If you see any programs in the given list that are not ones you need, click them so they do not begin when you boot your computer. This will help your computer runs faster.
Look for the desktop computer model that has just what you need and nothing more. Many try to buy machines that are out of their budget with lots of extra features that they don’t need or use.
Dust the interior of your computer weekly to have the system functioning at its best. This keeps the computer cool and clean.
Check out various reputable tech sites before settling on one computer. It can be tough to navigate through all the options available, but top pick lists can help immensely.
Get a warranty when you purchase a computer that you’re buying. This covers you in case the computer locks up or becomes unusable. You may be able to take it to the store and get it replaced.
If the software you have is for PC computers and you want a Mac, you can invest in Parallels for Mac. This will let you run a virtual PC OS on the Mac. You will be able to run whatever PC program you want. You will have to buy the operating system to accompany it.
The type you need depends on these tasks that you use it. Gamers need different requirements than those who merely check email and surf the Internet.
Because many makers of desktop computers have begun limiting the volume of paper documentation included with their products in favor of putting such information online, be diligent. Make sure that the online information is sufficient so that you don’t end up in a bind if you can’t get online.
If you know what you need, you won’t have many issues getting a desktop. Be sure that you understand everything this article is telling you. Make sure to use every ounce of advice to make your shopping experience a good one for you.
Use Your Iphone The The Way It Was Meant To Be Used
Doesn’t everyone have an iPhone today? The iPhone has become a popular piece of technology today, however mastering it can be daunting. If you own an iPhone and are looking to better understand all the possibilities with it, take a look below. This article is filled with little tips and tricks you a pro.
Keep your phone as they are released.This means that you get the latest software and updates available for your phone.
Save your valuable battery power by reducing the brightness on your screen.Go to the settings area on your iPhone to alter the brightness level.
You can make an app out of any website that you visit frequently. Tap “Go” once you have the site. This will give you the option to add this site on your home screen.
There is no need to press X every time AutoCorrect attempts to correct a word that has been subjected to AutoCorrect.Just tap somewhere else on the screen anywhere. This method closes the AutoCorrect suggestion box.
The iPhone gives you the freedom to develop a personal dictionary and your own specific shortcuts. Your diction app will automatically know what you’re going to type next. You can also type specific phrases and shortcuts to save yourself time. The AutoCorrect feature can also automatically when typing a phrase or word.
There are many useful apps available that allows users to upload files to the iPhone and make it a storage device. With an app like this, you are able to upload pictures, brief videos, photo and text files to your iPhone. You can view and manipulate your files right through your iPhone, or by connecting the device to a computer.
You can message faster using this simple trick. You can dismiss dictionary word by tapping the screen.You need not close it using the “x” provided by the word.
This fabulous feature allows you instantly receive notifications each tine you get an email in your messages. You can pick various email accounts or even just one that you use the most.
The default setting for your iPhone will show previews of any incoming text messages right on the main lock screen. You may find this annoying rather than convenient. The facility you wish to disable is called Show Preview.
If you see a photo you want to keep on your phone, tap and hold on it. The popup menu that pops up will let you save the picture directly to your Camera Roll. You can also insert the photo into an email if you like.
Always make sure your iPhone’s OS up to date. Apple iPhones have now almost become as intricate as computers, so there are occasional patches to fix bugs, bugs and security holes. This updating is crucial if any personal information is own or accessed online with your phone.
You should now know much more about the many features of your iPhone and how to use them. Now, you can set this knowledge into motion. Use the techniques you learned and you will love how your iPhone works for you even more.